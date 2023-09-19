PALMDALE — A diverse crowd of an estimated 2,000 people turned out Sunday evening for an emotional candlelight vigil to honor the life of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot and killed in an ambush Saturday as he sat in his patrol car at a red light outside the station.

The crowd filled the lawn and sidewalks outside the station, which glowed blue as the sun slipped below the horizon. A sheriff’s helicopter circled above four or five times to mark the start of the vigil. Los Angeles County Fire Department fire trucks and sheriff’s patrol vehicles lined Sierra Highway, which was closed to through traffic from Palmdale Boulevard to Technology Drive. Mourners were given blue ribbons to pin to their shirts and candles with blue holders. The vigil featured songs and prayers. Dozens of luminarias lined the sidewalks around the station. The warm yellow lights glowed as the ceremony came to end.

