PALMDALE — A diverse crowd of an estimated 2,000 people turned out Sunday evening for an emotional candlelight vigil to honor the life of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot and killed in an ambush Saturday as he sat in his patrol car at a red light outside the station.
The crowd filled the lawn and sidewalks outside the station, which glowed blue as the sun slipped below the horizon. A sheriff’s helicopter circled above four or five times to mark the start of the vigil. Los Angeles County Fire Department fire trucks and sheriff’s patrol vehicles lined Sierra Highway, which was closed to through traffic from Palmdale Boulevard to Technology Drive. Mourners were given blue ribbons to pin to their shirts and candles with blue holders. The vigil featured songs and prayers. Dozens of luminarias lined the sidewalks around the station. The warm yellow lights glowed as the ceremony came to end.
Clinkunbroomer, 30, was an eight-year veteran of the department. He had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018. He served as a field training officer, which Sheriff Robert Luna said was reserved for only “the best of the best.”
A good Samaritan found the deputy unresponsive in his patrol car at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q and alerted station personnel. The deputy was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
“We stand here united as one,” Luna said Sunday as the helicopter flew above. “I have been out talking several times today with the primary focus of making that we apprehend the suspect responsible for the murder of our deputy. This act took place just down the street and it’s unacceptable.”
The sheriff begged someone to come forward with information to help them capture the deputy’s killer.
(Luna would stand in the same place some 15 hours later to announce an arrest in the case.)
“We are here to honor an absolutely wonderful man, and that’s Ryan,” Luna said. “Ryan was a 30-year-old young, beautiful man full of life and represented what all of the members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department represent over and over and that’s to come out and serve you. And as we are sitting here in pain, we still have members that are out serving our community.”
“To Ryan’s family and to the men and women who put on a uniform every day to protect us, our heart’s with you,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “This has probably been one of the hardest days of my job. Hard, but when I come up here and I look at this community, you have a community’s that uplifting you. And I would ask you to lean on this community and lean on your faith.”
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, seemed close to breaking during his comments.
“The wicked, hurtful act may have stolen Ryan and may have stolen our innocence here in this region,” he said. “But one thing that you all are demonstrating here this evening, something that didn’t steal and that is our heart. So thankful to see what’s good about this region and I’m hurt to see what is so wrong about a segment of this region. What needs to be emphasized is the goodness. And this is the time that we need to put aside the things that define our differences, our political differences, our religious differences, need to be put aside. We all need each other right now because what happened yesterday is beyond comprehension.”
Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt thanked those in attendance for coming and bringing comfort to the Clinkunbroomer’s family. Bettencourt, who works at the station, referred to the deputy as Clink, his affectionate nickname at the station.
“This event right here shows the committed people from this community that love our sheriff’s department, and I hope that you will always respect the men and women in uniform that keep you safe each and every day.”
Palmdale resident Maria Aguilar, who lives across the street from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, attended the vigil Sunday with her children to show her support. She returned Monday to arrange the growing memorial of flowers and candles near a street light at the corner where the deputy was shot.
“I’m really said because the police is with the family,” Aguilar said. “I’m really sad. I hope they catch the people and give them the maximum penalty.”
