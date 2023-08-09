Los Angeles City Workers Strike

Los Angeles city employees with SEIU Local 721 join a picket line Tuesday at the Los Angeles International Airport. Thousands of city employees walked off the job for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Los Angeles city employees including sanitation workers, lifeguards and traffic officers walked off the job Tuesday for a 24-hour strike demanding higher wages and alleging unfair labor practices.

Picket lines went up before dawn at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations, and a large rally was held later in the morning downtown at City Hall. SEIU Local 721 said mechanics, engineers and airport custodians are among the more than 11,000 LA city workers who are striking.

