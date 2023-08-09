LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Los Angeles city employees including sanitation workers, lifeguards and traffic officers walked off the job Tuesday for a 24-hour strike demanding higher wages and alleging unfair labor practices.
Picket lines went up before dawn at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations, and a large rally was held later in the morning downtown at City Hall. SEIU Local 721 said mechanics, engineers and airport custodians are among the more than 11,000 LA city workers who are striking.
The union said its members voted to authorize the one-day walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights.
“City workers are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January. The city will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
Strikers said some employees earn so little they can’t afford to live near their jobs, sometimes making 100-mile commutes.
“You can’t work for the city and live in LA,” said Marce Dethouars, 54, a sanitation worker who resides in the San Gabriel Valley.
Destiny Webb, a college student who manages a city pool, said she and her fellow marchers downtown were calling for a 40% to 50% raise and more resources at LA facilities that are poorly staffed.
“A lot of us are students, and what we get paid does not help us at all,” said Webb, 21. “So with inflation and everything, it’s not working.”
A pay increase would give younger, part-time employees like her an incentive to stay with the city for a career after graduating, Webb said.
It’s the latest strike to overtake the nation’s second largest city in recent months. Hollywood writers have been striking since May, and actors joined them last month.
