Spain Running of the Bulls

La Palmosilla’s fighting bulls run among revellers Friday during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.

 Associated Press

PAMPLONA, Spain — Thousands of thrill seekers took part Friday in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle.

