SACRAMENTO — Thousands of residents in the Sierra Nevada remained without running water, heat or power nearly two weeks after a powerful December storm dumped heavy snow that downed trees and damaged electrical equipment.
More than 250 crews were working, Saturday, to restore power to nearly 7,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in its Sierra Division, including El Dorado, Placer, Nevada and Sierra counties, said Karly Hernandez, a spokesperson for the utility.
After a Dec. 26 storm knocked out their power, Elisabeth Jones and her wife have been relying on their wood-burning stove to warm up the house and store-bought ice to keep food fresh in their coolers. Because their home uses a well and powered pump for water, they don’t have running water and have resorted to urinating in a bucket filled with straw, Jones told the Sacramento Bee.
The pair skipped showering for days and wore the same unwashed clothes, because they want to avoid laundromats amid the surging spread of COVID-19.
“It is truly a nightmare, but it’s so much worse for people with small children or an elderly person who need to charge up their oxygen tank,” Jones said. “It doesn’t have to be this way; that’s what’s so enraging.”
The storm was part of a record month of snow for the region, with parts of the Sierras recording nearly 18 feet of snow, more than any other December in the past 142 years, the University of California-Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported.
