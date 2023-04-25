LANCASTER — Thousands of people turned out for the three-day California Poppy Festival from Friday to Sunday at the AV Fair and Event Center.
The event celebrated its 30th year. The festival expanded from two to three days last year, when it moved to the AV Fair and Event Center. The lure of carnival rides and games, live music, arena events, a petting zoo, Farmers Market and arts and crafts featuring the works of local artists, meant festivalgoers had many options to explore. This year’s arena events featured Figure 8 Races, Autocross and the Demolition Derby, the Rural Olympics and a Monster Truck show. Banda Machos & Banda Maguey also performed.
Debby Howell brought grandson E.J. Figueroa, 5, to the Poppy Festival on opening night.
“He saw the petting zoo and then he wants to ride the camel, but I’m waiting for his mom,” Howell said during a break in the action.
“I got to feed the animals,” Figueroa said. “My favorite one was the goat.”
They also enjoyed the strolling entertainment.
The Poppy Festival was at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park for 28 years before it moved to the AV Fair and Event Center last year.
“I think it’s easier to navigate,” Howell said. “I think you feel like it’s not so squished in.”
Attractions such as the Off Axis, a Las Vegas-based acrobatic stunt show, Sea Lion Splash and Joe Krathwohl, also known as The Birdman, attracted crowds of people eager to see their shows.
“This is my first year coming,” Rosamond resident Eric Perez, who has lived in the Antelope Valley for 12 years, said. “First time coming to the new location. I just love the atmosphere. It’s nice to get out.”
Perez’s daughter Kiley Perez won a three-foot-tall blue monkey by playing a basketball carnival game.
“It took me five (baskets),” she said.
She was enjoying the festival, including all of the rides.
Five-year-old Aiden Thornton won a purple-and-yellow snail at a water shooting game.
His father Isaiah Thornton said that Friday was the first time he was able to attend the Poppy Festival.
“I’m always out of town whenever it’s going on,” he said. “I saw that it was going on today; my wife had other plans and it was going to be a boys’ night out anyway, so we came to the Poppy Festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.