Thousands turned out for the three-day California Poppy Festival held Friday through Sunday at the AV Fairgrounds. Several festival-goers are pictured checking out the food offerings on Saturday.

LANCASTER —  Thousands of people turned out for the three-day California Poppy Festival from Friday to Sunday at the AV Fair and Event Center.

The event celebrated its 30th year. The festival expanded from two to three days last year, when it moved to the AV Fair and Event Center. The lure of carnival rides and games, live music, arena events, a petting zoo, Farmers Market and  arts and crafts featuring the works of local artists, meant festivalgoers had many options to explore. This year’s arena events featured Figure 8 Races, Autocross and the Demolition Derby, the Rural Olympics and a Monster Truck show. Banda Machos & Banda Maguey also performed.

