EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.

Themed “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the event celebrated the past, present and future of aerospace in the nation. It marked the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, on Friday, and the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, while showcasing nearly every aircraft in the service’s current inventory.

