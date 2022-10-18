EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Themed “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the event celebrated the past, present and future of aerospace in the nation. It marked the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, on Friday, and the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, while showcasing nearly every aircraft in the service’s current inventory.
As for the future, the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) expo ever hosted by the Air Force provided knowledge and inspiration for the next generation of engineers and innovators, including a special event, on Friday, for students only.
“It’s STEM that drives our service, it’s STEM that drives this Valley and it’s STEM that drives our nation’s lead as we compete in the world battlespace for dominance in information, dominance in defense and dominance in commerce,” Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, Edwards Air Force Base commander, said in the show’s opening ceremonies.
“I hope that what you see on the flight line and the air show, today, impresses you as it does me. Every single time I see airplanes fly, I hear the sound of freedom,” he said.
The Saturday and Sunday air shows opened with the traditional crack of a sonic boom, the only air show in North America where that happens, thanks to the renamed “Bell X-1 Supersonic Corridor” overhead.
“Sonic booms are always fun,” visitor Becky Hsu said.
Hsu and Ricky Krahn, from San Diego, stayed overnight in Lancaster to enable an early arrival at the base and secured front-and-center seats along the show line.
The pair enjoyed the performances, especially the kickoff with a demonstration — complete with pyrotechnics — of the combat capabilities of the F-22, F-35 and F-16 fighters, along with the B-1 bomber and C-17 carrying paratroopers.
“They started exciting,” Krahn said.
From combat demonstrations to aerobatics to formation flights and warbirds, the show overhead captured a variety of sights and sounds.
The flight line was filled with an array of aircraft and displays, with entries not only from the Air Force, but from aerospace entities across the Valley, including NASA, Scaled Composites and Lockheed Martin. Visitors were able to walk inside a KC-135 tanker and tour NASA’s “flying telescope” SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy. All three versions of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter were together in a rare display, along with the Darkstar mockup for the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Headlining the show was the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team. The sounds of roaring jet engines reverberated across the crowd as the team’s six F-16 fighter jets thrilled with their coordinated maneuvers and daring showmanship.
At one end of the flight line, the base’s mammoth hangar held the STEM expo, with more than 50 hands-on displays, presentations and activities.
The hangar buzzed with activity, throughout the day, as guests took part in the myriad activities.
“I think it’s really cool, especially the dog,” Camryn Kwan, 10, said, as she enjoyed a robotics demonstration with a dog-like robot greeting the crowd. “It’s really cool how it moves and how it does things.”
Kwan was attending the air show from Santa Clarita with her father, Rich.
“What a great opportunity, for her especially” to see all the STEM offerings, he said. “I think she has a real affinity toward STEM.”
Seeing so much in person really solidified her interest in pursuing subjects such as robotics, he said.
A rotating schedule of speakers described their STEM careers and how they came to have them. Some information was detailed, some technical, some just good story-telling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.