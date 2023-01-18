Obit Thomas Baseball

San Francisco Giants’ Willie Mays (right) listens as Pittsburgh Pirates’ Frank Thomas (left) discusses hitting prior to their baseball game, June 17, 1958, in Pittsburgh.

 AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates who later became the top hitter on the expansion New York Mets, died, Monday. He was 93.

Both teams announced Thomas’ death. The Mets said he died, Monday morning, in Pittsburgh. No cause was given.

