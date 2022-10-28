Obit Thomas Cahill

Historian and author Thomas Cahill poses in his New York apartment, in 2006. Cahill has died, at age 82.

 Paul Hawthorne/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Cahill, a scholar of ancient languages and belief systems with a knack for popular storytelling who engaged history readers with such bestsellers as “How the Irish Saved Civilization” and “Desire of the Everlasting Hills,” has died, at age 82.

Travis Loller, a family friend and Associated Press writer, says that Cahill died in his sleep, Oct. 18, at his apartment in Manhattan. The cause of death was not immediately known.

