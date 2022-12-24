Obit-Thom Bell

Musicians Kenneth Gamble (left), Leon Huff (center) and Thom Bell stand together at Gamble and Huff Music, in 2013, on Broad Street, in Philadelphia.

 Stephanie Aaronson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79.

Bell’s wife, Vanessa Bell, said that he died, Thursday, at his home in Bellingham, Wash., after a lengthy illness. She declined to give additional details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.