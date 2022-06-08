LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s $400 million bond measure, with funds intended to build a new hospital to replace the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s aging facility, was falling just short, based on early election returns, Tuesday night.
Measure H requires two-thirds of the vote in order to pass. With only initial results reported, the Measure had 11,158 votes in favor and 6,338 votes against, or 63.77% to 36.23%.
This is the third time the District has gone before voters to fund a new hospital facility. Both previous attempts, in 2018 and 2020, failed to garner the necessary two-thirds of votes to pass a bond measure.
With original buildings dating to 1955, the not-for-profit Antelope Valley Hospital faces constraints of physical space and a pressing need to meet current state seismic standards, for which a significant portion of the hospital could be deemed unusable if not addressed. These areas can not be retrofitted to meet today’s standards.
Some retrofitting has been done and the District received an extension from the state, to 2030, to meet the required standards.
Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian said the bond measure is one of several approaches being tried to get a new hospital facility built.
Facing a deadline for the June ballot, the District Board of Directors agreed, in December, to place the bond measure before voters, while awaiting word on whether a private funding mechanism could proceed.
In November, the District approved a Letter of Intent with a private firm that facilitates investment in federally designated zones targeted for economic development.
The firm is the middleman in the federal program, directing investment from private companies to projects in these zones.
In recent months, Mirzabegian has repeatedly said, during public Board meetings, that the new facility — in the design phase — is being financed with private funds.
Hospital officials did not respond to requests for comment, in recent weeks, about Measure H and how the public funding available, should it pass, fits into the plans for a new hospital facility.
