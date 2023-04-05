MOJAVE — Stratolaunch successfully completed its third test flight carrying the Talon-A separation test vehicle on Saturday from the Mojave Air and Space Port, continuing development of its hypersonic test platform toward its first hypersonic flight, expected later this year.
The test flight was the 10th for the company’s massive, twin-fuselage aircraft, dubbed “Roc.” The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform.
Saturday’s flight took the mated pair into Vandenburg Space Force Base’s Western Range off California’s central coast and marks the beginning of the company’s routine operations there, according to a Stratolaunch release.
Systems on board Roc and TA-0 provide information about the aerodynamic loads in the moments prior to release of TA-0, helping to ensure safe separation of the vehicle from the carrier aircraft.
Saturday’s flight also confirmed the data information transfer between the two vehicles, to ensure that back-up data will be collected during flight.
“This third captive carry accomplished data collection and verification of hardware that further builds confidence and reduces risks for our upcoming release test of our separation vehicle, known as TA-0,” Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor said in a statement following the flight. “The team also practiced the release sequence, enabling us to collect important data regarding how the Stratolaunch Talon Launch System performs during this dynamic phase of flight.”
Once envisioned as an air launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Mojave-based Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The firm is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier that researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers this year.
