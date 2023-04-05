Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch’s massive carrier aircraft, “Roc,” takes off Saturday morning from the Mojave Air and Space Port on its 10th flight and third captive carry with the Talon-A separation test vehicle.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Hartman/Stratolaunch

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch successfully completed its third test flight carrying the Talon-A separation test vehicle on Saturday from the Mojave Air and Space Port, continuing development of its hypersonic test platform toward its first hypersonic flight, expected later this year.

The test flight was the 10th for the company’s massive, twin-fuselage aircraft, dubbed “Roc.” The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform.

