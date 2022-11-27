PEARBLOSSOM —  The race for the third seat on the Keppel Union School District’s Board of Eduction will apparently go down to the wire, with just two votes separating parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles, after the most recent update.

As of Tuesday, Nava had 1,192 votes, or 17.84%, and Quiles had 1,190 votes, or 17.81%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

