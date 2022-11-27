PEARBLOSSOM — The race for the third seat on the Keppel Union School District’s Board of Eduction will apparently go down to the wire, with just two votes separating parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles, after the most recent update.
As of Tuesday, Nava had 1,192 votes, or 17.84%, and Quiles had 1,190 votes, or 17.81%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
The estimated number of outstanding ballots being processed countywide is 15,105, according to the Registrar-Recorder. Of those, 14,000 are vote-by-mail ballots, 1,100 are conditional voter registration ballots and five are provisional ballots.
It is not known how many outstanding ballots remain to be processed in the Keppel race. The next ballot count update will be done, on Tuesday.
Quiles took an early 63-vote lead, on election night, with the first results posted by the Registrar-Recorder. The Nov. 9 election update saw Quiles’ vote advantage over Nava drop to 32 votes. The pair were tied with 860 votes each, after the Nov. 11 election update. Nava pulled ahead of Quiles by eight votes, after a Nov. 16 update.
The top vote-getter was Andrew Ramirez with 1,636 votes, or 24.48%, followed by Alma Rodriguez with 1,582 votes, or 23.67%, according to the most recent results. Incumbent Georgia Halliman was in fifth place with 1,083 votes, or 16.21%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.