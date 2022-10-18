ATM bombing

An explosive device was detonated in an apparent robbery attempt at an ATM in a shopping center parking lot on 50th Street West near R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N), early Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

PALMDALE — A stand-alone Bank of America ATM was damaged, Sunday morning, when an explosive device was set off in an apparent attempt at a robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m., at the ATM in a parking lot on the east side of a shopping center at 50th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N). The ATM is across the parking area from the shopping center’s stores.

