PALMDALE — A stand-alone Bank of America ATM was damaged, Sunday morning, when an explosive device was set off in an apparent attempt at a robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m., at the ATM in a parking lot on the east side of a shopping center at 50th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N). The ATM is across the parking area from the shopping center’s stores.
The sheriff’s department Special Enforcement Bureau Tactical Bomb Technicians were called to the scene to investigate and reported, via Twitter, that no currency was accessed as a result of the explosion.
Photographs of the scene show the side of the ATM kiosk removed and damage to the metal surround of the machine. However, the screen is still lit and there appears to be little to no damage to it.
Scorch marks can be seen on the cement base by the kiosk and to the barrier on the side closest to the edge of the parking lot.
The incident is under investigation, but there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood, according to the Special Enforcement Bureau tweet. No suspect information is available.
