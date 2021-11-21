SAN FRANCISCO — Several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into, late Friday, by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars, police said.
Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana were targeted, KTVU-TV reported.
San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said in a statement posted on social media that officers responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism at Union Square stores, Friday night, and arrested several people.
San Francisco Police didn’t immediately respond, Saturday, to an email from The Associated Press seeking more information.
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the area, told the television station that at least six suspects were arrested.
One of the suspects was dragged from a waiting car by several police officers, a video of the chaotic scene posted on social media shows.
Other videos showed people running and carrying merchandise in their arms or dragging suitcases.
Stores in Union Square, a posh shopping district popular with tourists, have been targeted for years by well-organized thieves who at times have rammed vehicles into storefronts to break glass doors and windows and enter the buildings during non-business hours.
In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows prosecutors to charge those who work with others to steal merchandise.
See how the Democrats turn cities into Cesspools. The Left wing (Democrats) scumbags have done the math...they know there are more thieving dirtbags in San Francisco, than there are hard working businesses. More Junkies in the Parks than there are hard working people. Many Businesses are going to leave S.F...... CVS is already closing stores. Democrats cater to the Parasites, Pedophiles, Arsonists, and Wife Beaters..That's how Democrats roll...anything for Power....Pathetic...isn't it. If you are a Democrat... Do you still recognize the Democratic party...has the Democrat Party "abandoned" you, and "Your Beliefs"..? Maybe it's time for you to "Abandon" the Democratic Party...A Party you "No Longer Recognize".
