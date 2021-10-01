PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a grand theft suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the east side in September.
The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m., Wednesday, at 35th Street East and Avenue S. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a tan or light beige Honda.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station’s Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.
To provide information anonymously, submit tips to crimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
All vehicles made after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. The devices are attractive to thieves because they are made with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.
As of Thursday, a one-ounce bar of Rhodium retails for $14,375, according to MoneyMetals.com. Palladium prices are $1,919 per ounce, and platinum prices are $974 per troy ounce, according to Monex.com
