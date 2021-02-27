Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide. The Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations are holding separate catalytic converter engraving events to combat growing theft of the device.
All cars made after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. The devices are attractive to thieves because they are made with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. The rising costs of these precious metals make them valuable to thieves, who can sell them at scrap yards for up to $200.
Thieves can remove the converter using a cutting tool or simply unbolt it in a matter of minutes. If your vehicle’s catalytic converter is stolen, you will know as soon as you start it because it will be extremely loud. The sound will get louder when you shift into drive and step on the gas pedal.
Replacing a converter can be costly — as much as $2,500 or more based on the extent of the damage to your vehicle, according to Travis Mock, operations manager for AAA Automotive Repair Centers.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the City of Lancaster and Hunter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will hold its first Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention event to have your converter engraved with your license plate number from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13, free of charge.
Advance registration is mandatory. Only those residents who have registered in advance will be accepted. To schedule an appointment and for further details on the event, contact Deputy Green at 661-940-3834.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the Sheriff Department’s Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention, and Camacho Auto Sales will hold a catalytic converter engraving event on March 27 at Camacho Mitsubishi, 401 Auto Vista Drive.
The event will be held between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. by appointment only.
If you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity to better protect you catalytic converter, call Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Deputy Sneed to schedule an appointment at 661-272-2587
This event is one of the many ways the sheriff’s department is combating the rising crime of catalytic converter theft. The license plate of your vehicle will be engraved onto your vehicle’s catalytic converter with the hopes of returning your catalytic converter to you, in the event it is stolen.
Thieves generally target trucks or SUVs because the higher ground clearance that allows for easier access beneath the vehicle. However, sports cars and sedans may also be targeted.
What are some ways to minimize or prevent catalytic converter theft?
• Park your vehicle in the garage or behind a fence area when at home. Install motion sensor lighting.
• Park in well-lit, highly visible areas or where there is high foot traffic when out. Park near security cameras, if possible.
• Park defensively. Park high profile vehicles so they are surrounded by low ground clearance vehicles which may deter thieves by making it harder for them to access the most vulnerable targets.
• Look for suspicious people and vehicles in your neighborhood. If you see a suspicious person under a vehicle, chances are they are attempting to steal the catalytic converter. Get the suspect(s) and /or suspect vehicle description if possible. Write down the license plate of a suspicious vehicle if you can and call your local sheriff’s station or police agency.
