More than 800 local high school students were celebrated Tuesday night at the 22nd annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration at the A.V. Fair & Event Center.
The long-standing event honored 812 high school students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade-point average throughout their high school career. Students and their parents filled the H.W. Hunter Pavilion for the event. A record $117,600 in cash scholarships were awarded to 33 students whose names were randomly drawn.
