Highland Skills­USA

Highland High School students Elena Gracia (left), Hailie Wild and Airiana Jerz earned a bronze medal at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, held, June 20 to 24, in Atlanta.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Highland High School students Hailie Wild, Elena Gracia and Airiana Jerz earned a bronze medal at the Skills­USA National Leadership & Skills Conference, held June 20 to 24, in Atlanta.

The students, part of Highland High’s Public Service Academy, won their prize in the American Spirit competition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.