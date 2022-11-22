LANCASTER — Those who would like to register for the Antelope Valley Family YMCA’s 14th annual five-kilometer/10-kilometer Turkey Trot can do so in person, on Wednesday.
Registration will be from 3 to 7 p.m., at the AV Family YMCA, 43001 10th St. West. Previously registered participants will be able to pick up their T-shirt and bag at that time.
The Turkey Trot is the AV Family YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“Hoping for 600 runners and hoping to raise $45,000, this year,” Executive Director Cynthia Lathrop wrote in a previous email.
As of Monday afternoon, the campaign raised $32,683 or 72% of its goal.
The 5K and 10K Turkey Trot are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., Thursday, at the YMCA.
Registration costs $35 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K. Participants can register their dogs for $15. The canines will get their own doggy medal.
The three-mile 5K route starts at the YMCA and heads north on Drivers Way through Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, west down Avenue K-8, along other streets, east down Avenue L, north along 15th Street West and back down Avenue K-8 and through the park to the finish line.
The six-mile 10K route starts at the park goes to the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve and back.
