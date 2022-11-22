Turkey Trot

Joggers decked out in their “turkey finest” run along the race path on Avenue K-8 in Lancaster for the 2017 Turkey Trot. Registration remains open for this year’s event.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — Those who would like to register for the Antelope Valley Family YMCA’s 14th annual five-kilometer/10-kilometer Turkey Trot can do so in person, on Wednesday.

Registration will be from 3 to 7 p.m., at the AV Family YMCA, 43001 10th St. West. Previously registered participants will be able to pick up their T-shirt and bag at that time.

