LANCASTER — Mattress and box spring collection events will wrap up this week and next.
The free events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Public Works Yard No. 555, 17341 East Ave. J, Lancaster, and March 4 at Public Works Yard No. 551, 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill.
Mattresses or box springs will be not accepted from commercial business haulers.
As per county COVID-19 protocol, those who have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been asked to quarantine or isolate are asked not to attend.
Anyone who has had recent close contact with someone with COVID-19, or who has tested positive for COVID-19 but may end isolation, is asked to wear a face covering.
The recycling events are sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force and the Mattress Recycling Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.