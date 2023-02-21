Mattress collection

Two more mattress collection events are coming up in the Antelope Valley. One will be Saturday at Public Works Yard No. 555, 17341 East Ave. J, Lancaster; the other will be March 4 at Public Works Yard No. 551, 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Public Works

LANCASTER — Mattress and box spring collection events will wrap up this week and next.

The free events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Public Works Yard No. 555, 17341 East Ave. J, Lancaster, and March 4 at Public Works Yard No. 551, 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.