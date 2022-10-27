Cal City police chief

Lt. Jesse Hightower of the California City Police Department takes the oath of office, on Tuesday, as he is sworn in as the city’s newest police chief.

 Photo courtesy of California City Police Officers Association

CALIFORNIA CITY — After seven months, the California City Police Department has a new chief, one selected from within its own ranks.

Lt. Jesse Hightower was sworn in as chief, on Tuesday, after the City Council approved his appointment.

