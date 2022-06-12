CONCORD, NH (AP) — Two years after accusing her former therapist of sexual abuse, she plugged his address into an online directory and came across an unfamiliar alias. A search of that name turned up newspaper articles about the death of a 10-year-old girl.
“What’s that got to do with Peter?” she wondered.
A pair of obituaries she found next pointed closer to a connection. Sitting at a public library computer, in January 2020, she scrolled past several small, blurry photos on a newspaper archive site until a larger one popped up.
“Bingo,” she thought. “That’s him.”
Her next thought?
“You bastard.”
New Hampshire is one of 10 states that allow people to change their names while incarcerated, but the public has no way of knowing someone’s earlier identity unless they go to the courthouse where the change was approved, or do some serious sleuthing. It was the latter that led to the discovery that Peter Stone was once Peter Dushame, a drunken driver convicted of manslaughter, more than 30 years ago.
What happened in between raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients can or should know about a mental health provider’s past.
“To what extent do we want to tar somebody for the rest of their life?” said Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a professor at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. “Should every therapist be forced to reveal to any incoming patient that they’ve been convicted of a crime?”
Stone, then named Peter Dushame, was 33 years old and drunk when he plowed into a parked motorcycle in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Oct. 1, 1989. Lacey Packer, a fourth-grader on her way home to Massachusetts with her father, died two days later.
He held a valid driver’s license despite five previous drunken driving convictions, and it was his third fatal crash — though the others didn’t involve alcohol. Massachusetts and New Hampshire responded with new laws, and The Boston Globe called him “the most notorious drunk driver in New England history.”
But over time, he dedicated himself to helping people recovering from addiction, earning a master’s degree in counseling psychology and leading treatment programs from behind bars.
Two years later, he legally changed his name to Peter Stone. He was released from prison, in 2002, and eventually set up shop as a licensed drug and alcohol counselor in North Conway.
“I stand as evidence that people can change,” Stone wrote to state regulators, in 2013.
Last July, he was charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault under a law that criminalizes any sexual contact between patients and their therapists or health care providers. Such behavior also is prohibited by the American Psychological Association’s ethical code of conduct.
