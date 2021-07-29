LANCASTER — Detectives need the public’s help in identifying a woman for allegedly using a stolen credit card at a local business.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Det. Llaury at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P33 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
