Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the classic The Snowman, has died, aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said, Wednesday.

LONDON — British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88.

Briggs’ family said he died Tuesday, and thanked staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital, near his home in southern England, “for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond, in his final weeks.”

