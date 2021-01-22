Joe Biden is now president of the United States, and that means he is my president.
I never liked that “He’s not MY president!” phrase that some on the left would say about Donald Trump and some on the right would say about Barack Obama.
It is a selfish, shortsighted, frankly unpatriotic phrase, in my view.
I did not vote for any of those three, but I never said and never will say, “He’s not my president.”
Once each was sworn in, I wished for him what I wished for every other president in my lifetime: Success, meaning peace and prosperity for our country.
This goes against the modern orthodoxy, where you are supposed to hate the other guys so much that you hope “their” president fails, so you can say “I told you so,” and get your guy in there to instantly solve all the problems those evil guys created.
It was just that sort of attitude that President Biden inveighed against in his excellent inaugural address.
He called for unity. Some heeded the call.
Others, from the right, growled that he doesn’t mean it, and where was the call for civility when Trump was in office?
Others, from the left, continued pounding on the departed Trump and insisted that there can be no unity with the awful people who voted for him.
Let us hope Biden will make unity and decent civil discourse a recurring theme. It’s like teaching — you can’t just say it once; you have to repeat it.
There have been and will be hundreds of books written about the Trump era. But none will sum up this epoch better than veteran newsman Brit Hume of Fox News did with a single line.
A couple of years ago, Hume said: “Trump thinks everything is about him — and his critics agree.”
So true.
Another phrase I never liked is “Donald Trump’s America.” It was never Donald Trump’s America; it was always our America.
It still is. Joe Biden is our newly-elected leader, but this is not “Joe Biden’s America.” It is ours.
We place way too much emphasis on the daily doings of the chief executive. It is an enormously important job, to be sure, but he (and eventually she) is the head of one of three equally important branches of our government – not a monarch.
I am glad that Biden will not lead daily press briefings on the pandemic. Leave it to the medical professionals.
The new president is by all accounts a nice fellow, but we don’t need to see him in our living rooms every day, or, in this age of 24-hour cable, hear his every utterance discussed on television literally all day long.
The obsession with the previous president, by both extremes, was clearly not healthy for the obsessed or for the nation.
We can and should pay attention to what the new president says and disagree when warranted. I suspect I will disagree with many of his policies.
But I for one do not intend to spend the next four years trashing him and his voters on Facebook every day.
We all have better things to do, and maybe we can get back to them now.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.