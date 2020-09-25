During trying times such as these, it is natural to think back to happier days or to think of inspirational people with whom you were fortunate enough to cross paths.
I did both the other day when searching online for the latest news out of my home region of Rochester, New York.
I stumbled across an old column about the late Father Elmer Heindl, our parish priest during much of my school days.
Those of us who knew him in those days can face the endless string of challenges known as 2020 by asking ourselves, “How would Father Heindl handle this?”
I suspect you have known people in your life, at least I hope you have, who will inspire the same question in you.
Father Heindl was the type of person you could read about in the monthly “The Most Unforgettable Character I Ever Met” feature in the “Reader’s Digest” magazine.
He was a man of boundless energy. He needed to be because he was responsible for two churches — three during the summer months when they opened St. Jude’s in Fair Haven to accommodate the “summer people” who descended upon the pretty village on the shores of Lake Ontario.
Father was always on the go and always running a little late.
One day, he pulled up in front of our house a little before 5 p.m. on a Saturday in his big blue Chrysler while my buddies and I played football in the yard.
“Bill, I need you to serve the five o’clock Mass,” Father said, bounding out of the car. Apparently, the scheduled altar server had called in sick.
I was a proud altar boy, but I was also in the middle of a football game. “But Father, look at my jeans,” I said, pointing to the muddy knees.
“Your cassock will cover it,” Father replied. “The people won’t know, and the Lord won’t mind.”
Off we went.
Despite such an overwhelming workload, he always managed to hear confessions, say Mass, visit the sick, counsel the suffering, and officiate at weddings and funerals.
And he would take us every year to Roseland Park for the annual altar boy picnic. It was a delight when Father would come to our home for Sunday dinner after Mass.
He was a bright, friendly, articulate man with a beautiful smile.
I knew all of that about Father Heindl and thought the world of him. And I knew he served as an Army chaplain during the Second World War — he was still in the reserves and sometimes had to go perform chaplain duties.
What I did not know — because he never once mentioned it — was what Father Heindl did in the war.
I only learned of his war record about 20 years ago. I had no clue that the man I admired simply as our parish priest and as a role model had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and the Distinguished Service Cross for “heroism under fire.”
He was one of the most decorated chaplains in US history.
During the assault on the notorious Bilibid Prison in Manila in February of 1945, Father Heindl on three occasions on three separate days left his foxhole to rescue American soldiers under enemy fire.
He climbed the guard tower — twice — to retrieve soldiers as the Japanese kept up a barrage of machine gunfire.
That was just one incident.
In an interview, Father Heindl said, “I went down there to do my duty as [a] chaplain, and that’s what saved me, [the Distinguished Service Cross] doesn’t add one bit to my stature. Whatever happened was none of my doing whatsoever.”
He meant, of course, that it was the Lord’s doing, so that’s why he never felt compelled to take credit for it or even tell us about it.
Father Heindl died in 2006 at age 96.
In 2012, they named the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, after him.
Father always told us, “Keep up the good work.”
He certainly did.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
Thanks for writing this Article! It was nice to see the Google Alert pop up about my Great Uncle Elmer! He was a great person. Paul Nichols - Rochester, NY
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.