Palmdale Regional Medical Center received top marks while Antelope Valley Medical Center showed improvement in the most recent patient safety survey by Washington-based Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare organization that publishes hospital safety grades twice a year.
Palmdale’s A grade is an improvement over the C grade it scored in the fall survey, as well as the Bs it earned dating back to spring 2019.
“Receiving this A from Leapfrog shows all the hard work that our employees and medical staff members do each and every day,” PRMC CEO Richard Allen said. “We take patient care and quality of care, very seriously and work tirelessly to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to keep our patients safe. I cannot say thank you enough to every staff member for making this achievement possible.”
AVMC also improved its grade to a C, up from the D it received in fall 2021. The hospital’s score has been primarily Cs dating to spring 2019, the earliest grades listed on the Leapfrog site.
AVMC officials did not respond to an email or return phone calls requesting comment.
The grades are based on hospitals’ performance on a variety of criteria in five areas: Infections, problems with surgeries, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
The grades are focused on hospitals’ ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections, according to the Leapfrog Group.
The most recent safety grades released Tuesday, showed that the COVID-19 pandemic led to declines in many of the factors the grades measure, according to a Leapfrog Group release.
The data included in the most recent grades, which covers portions of the pandemic, “demonstrate how patient care worsened due to strains on the health care system and workforce,” according to the release.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Palmdale Regional Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a PRMC release. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals included in the spring 2022 grading, 33% received an A, 24% received a B, 36% received a C, 7% received a D and less than 1% were graded F.
Statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Studies were the primary driver of the ratings, which also use data collected from its own survey of hospitals.
Data used for the spring 2022 grades was collected from periods ranging from July 2018 through 2021. A number of the measures were recorded between July 2020 and March 2021, capturing a significant portion of the pandemic.
Visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org for details on the study and a breakdown of the scores by hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.