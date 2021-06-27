Every once in a while I hear someone use the phrase “in simpler times,” comparing something that happened or existed years ago, to now.
It’s similar to folks who long for what they call “the good old days.”
At age 85 I usually don’t share such opinions, often from people who weren’t around in the times they long for.
That’s because things back then were usually not nearly as good as they are these days, in spite of all the stuff that’s going on now.
Housekeeping
When I hear these comments, I often recall reading writer Robert Caro’s multi-volume biography of former President Lyndon Johnson.
Especially when writing about Johnson’s mother, who lived in the Texas hill country in a time that was a lot more stressful than today.
From food she grew, Mrs. Johnson prepared and served three meals a day for her family and its farmhands. Without any of the appliances we take for granted.
All by hand and all by herself, which included delivering lunch in a horse drawn wagon to wherever the men happened to be working.
When she wasn’t cooking or tending to her garden or animals, Mrs. Johnson washed clothes in water heated over a fire, even in the scorching Texas summers.
These were not the “wash and wear” duds we take for granted today — she made them from heavy cotton, which is what folks wore regardless of weather.
As I write this I’m in an insulated air conditioned home with a ceiling fan in my office.
I took a break from writing to transfer clothes from an electric washer to an electric dryer, both powered by the sun.
Medicine
Earlier today I drove to a medical appointment in Lancaster in an air-conditioned car and noticed work underway on Highway 14 to rebuild it using an asphalt base with rebar topped by concrete, using the latest construction technology.
I can recall when that highway was built in the Sixties to replace a deadly dangerous two-lane road, which replaced a dirt trail.
Sometimes when I take that trip I recall spending two hours a day in the 1950s riding a rattletrap school bus from Mojave to Antelope Valley High in Lancaster, long before high schools were built in Mojave and the other communities in east Kern and the Antelope Valley.
At the doctor’s office, I underwent an annual exam using the latest technology to check my heart, using a piece of equipment that revealed to the lady performing the test just about everything that was happening in my chest.
The tech and I were wearing iWatches that display much of the same heart information that displayed on her device.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says that his firm has received thousands of messages from folks that have had their lives saved by the watches.
Also available are digital stethoscopes that record sounds from our heart and lungs that can be transmitted to a physician digitally from home, another tool for telemedicine, which has boomed with the COVID pandemic, allowing people to be examined without having to drive a 50-mile round-trip to visit a physician.
Travel
While we’re on the subject of transportation, the railroad lines through Mojave were hacked out by hand in the late 1870s by Chinese workers using shovels, pitchforks, wheelbarrows and dynamite.
Using the latest construction technology, a new rail line that will slash current travel times between LA and the Bay area is quietly taking shape in the San Joaquin Valley (as were Interstate 5 and the California Aqueduct) in spite of hand-wringing from politicians.
I’ve previously written about older cars that constantly needed service while spewing deadly exhaust gases and lacking air conditioning. Can you imagine driving from Oklahoma to Mojave in the summer with all the windows open?
I just received an email from Ford announcing that all its Lincoln cars will be electric-powered in a few years, a notification regularly received from other auto firms.
Communication also continues to improve. Our first telephone was a big black thing that required both hands to hold while talking from one location in the house as our neighbors listened in on shared party lines.
These days most people carry a phone in their pocket, purse or even on their wrist.
And then there’s the Internet …
Entertainment and food
Entertainment has improved significantly since “simpler times.”
Books, movies, phonographs, radios and live performances were it when I was growing up.
The advent of digital devices has had an impact on everything we do, including entertainment.
We now enjoy food choices not even imagined back in “simpler times,” food made available to us from all over the world.
Technology
Eastern Kern and the Antelope Valley are good examples of progress, a region whose major industry is developing and testing ways to improve and expand aerospace.
That industry, based at the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, the Mojave Air and Spaceport, and Air Force Plant 42 at Palmdale Airport, is supported by an imaginative and highly skilled workforce.
Technology is also important at the region’s second industry, mining, with Soledad Mountain Mining and CalPortland Cement at Mojave, and Rio Tinto Borax at Boron.
While mining is one of the world’s oldest industries, these firms employ the latest technology to mine, process, and transport by truck and train materials once hauled by 20-mule teams.
Fifty years from now people will look back on our times and pine for the good old days.
If they only knew …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.