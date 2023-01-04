PRMC first baby

Aria is the first baby of 2023 born at Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s The Birth Place. PRMC did not provide her last name. She was the first of the three babies born there, on Jan. 1, arriving at 11:41 a.m., hospital officials reported. She weighed six pounds, three ounces and was 20 inches long. The first 2023 baby in the Antelope Valley was born, about two hours earlier, in Lancaster at the Antelope Valley Medical Center. Baby Reyna Glasgow was born at 9:57 a.m., to parents Veronica and John Glasgow.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Regional Medical Center

