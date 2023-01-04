Latest News
- McCarthy falls short in speaker vote
- The Birth Place welcomes new year baby
- Second-half surge
- Lancaster Baptist edges Desert Christian
- No charges for officer who killed bystander
- LA County: Nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend
- California police more likely to stop, search Black teens
- Man suspected of intentionally driving off cliff
- California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
- ER at hospital is keeping busy
- Biden pardons six convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
- Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
- City seeks ways to build housing on land parcel
- Firefighter’s family fights bid to toss suit
- Laser projectors, licenses coming to planetarium
- Directors near funds for new hospital
- Explorer program is accepting new recruits
- New defense bill has plenty of Antelope Valley effects
