PALMDALE — More than a decade after it opened Palmdale Regional Medical Center will soon welcome expecting mothers to its new obstetrics and maternity unit dubbed The Birth Place.
“We can finally say the birth of The Birth Place has arrived,” Palmdale Regional Medical Center CEO Dick Allen said Thursday at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the hospital’s lobby. “We’re so excited to bring an additional offering to the community.”
The first baby to be born in the unit is expected in the next 10 days or so. The state-of-the art 33,000 square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites, and two cesarean-section surgical suites. More than 1,200 mothers travel down State Route 14 each year to have their babies in Los Angeles or other communities.
“Having additional services in the Valley will allow that to change as well,” Allen said.
The unit is expected to see between 3,000 and 3,500 births annually. Almost every nurse in the unit has at least 10 years’ experience. Babies will stay in the same room as their mothers.
Rick Norris, chairman of the Board for Palmdale Regional Medical Center, said development of The Birth Place has been a long time coming.
“It’s very important to our community, to our members of the community, to our Board members to know that we are planning the ultimate place — The Birth Place — at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, which will give us full services for the entire community,” Morris said.
Dr. Taimur Chaudry, medical director for Women’s Services, has been with the hospital about two to three months.
“I consider it an incredible responsibility and a privilege to make sure as we open this unit our patients, our moms, our babies, our community gets outstanding exceptional care,’ Chaudry said.
A neonatal intensive care unit will be added in the future with a projected opening date in January 2022. Palmdale Regional has a close working relationship with Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena which has a high-level neonatal intensive care unit. If any issues do come up the babies will be transported to Huntington Memorial.
“This is really exciting; this is great for the whole Valley,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We need to catch people before they go down over the hill so their families can be around them here.”
Allen and Julie Montague, director of marketing for PRMC, presented registered nurse Lynn Campbell with a gift bag including a trophy with a baby on it for her winning entry in the contest to name the unit.
Hofbauer; City Councilmen Austin Bishop and Richard Loa; the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce; Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and representatives of Congressman Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented Allen, Norris and Dr. Chaudry with certificates of recognition.
The Birth Place took over the former site of Joint and Spine surgical unit space. PRMC spent an estimated $8 million to renovate the site.
Allen said the hospital plans to move forward with development of a fourth floor surgical nursing unit with education facilities, therapy services and 36 additional beds for surgery.
Marivel Mava, who is expecting her second child in November, brought her two-year-old daughter Zaira to the ribbon-cutting event.
“We live eight minutes from here,” Mava said. “We moved out here a year ago but I was visiting and staying with family here with (Zaira). So I would have to drive down the 14 for her appointments and that was hard. With my second my fear was delivering on the 14 and now I don’t have to worry about that.”
