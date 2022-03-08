The first B-21 Raider has moved from the production hangar to a test hangar at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, Air Force Magazine reported.
The news of the progress in development of the next-generation stealth bomber came from Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office Director Randall Walden, at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, held last week, in Orlando, Fla.
The first bomber, one of six under production in Palmdale, is largely assembled at this point.
“It’s got landing gear. ...” Walden said, according to the magazine’s report. “It’s got wheels on it. ... It’s got the wings on it. It really looks like a bomber.”
The bomber was moved to a calibration hangar to test its ability to withstand the predicted forces on the structure. This type of testing, part of the normal development of any new aircraft, is designed to ensure it is designed and manufactured as intended.
This bomber is expected to be the one to make the aircraft’s first flight, still on track for sometime later this year, Walden said, although he declined to reveal a more precise date.
Prior to the first flight, the program will test powering on the aircraft, starting the engines, testing hydraulics and similar systems, then low- and high-speed taxi tests on the runway, he said, according to the magazine.
The first flight will likely be to Edwards Air Force Base, where testing of the new bomber will be conducted.
The Air Force awarded the classified bomber contract to Northrop Grumman in October 2015 and confirmed that manufacturing would take place there in 2019. The site is where the B-21’s predecessor and near look-alike, the B-2 stealth bomber, was built.
A fact sheet on the B-21 states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic warfare, communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not specified.
It is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
They will initially be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where a training unit will also be housed.
Additional bombers are expected to be based at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and Dyess AFB in Texas.
Whiteman AFB is the current home of the B-2 fleet.
