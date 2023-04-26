LEONA VALLEY — Leona Valley residents had a visitor Tuesday morning, in the form of a black bear found wandering among houses, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The bear sighting was reported at about 11:30 a.m., in the area of 92nd Street West and Leona Avenue, south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to a posting on the station’s Facebook page.
Deputies arrived to find a medium-sized black bear roaming a property in the area, including on a brick patio of a house.
While awaiting state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Animal Control officers to arrive, deputies initiated a modified lockdown of the nearby Leona Valley Elementary School.
As of early afternoon, Animal Control officers were on the scene working on a plan to safely remove the bear from the populated area, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The elementary school was safely dismissed and residents were asked to stay indoors and avoid the area while officials continued their efforts to remove the bear.
Details on the removal were not available at press time.
