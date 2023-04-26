Leona Valley bear

A black bear wanders Tuesday morning on a brick patio at a Leona Valley residence. Authorities initiated a modified lockdown of nearby Leona Valley Elementary School due to the bear’s presence.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

LEONA VALLEY — Leona Valley residents had a visitor Tuesday morning, in the form of a black bear found wandering among houses, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

The bear sighting was reported at about 11:30 a.m., in the area of 92nd Street West and Leona Avenue, south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to a posting on the station’s Facebook page.

