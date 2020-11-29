We just celebrated Thanksgiving, which has become the biggest holiday in the United States, probably because it’s a four-day weekend for many Americans.
Many folks from Southern California flock to Eastern Kern to enjoy off-roading during the Thanksgiving break, spending money in California City and Mojave.
Because of the Covid pandemic all these travel numbers are down this year.
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving has always been a big deal in our family. When we lived in our nation’s capitol during the ’80s and early ’90s, my brother Mike was the family chef. I guess the only thing I really miss about our Washington years is those dinners, and Mike, whom we lost six years ago to pancreatic cancer.
In recent years my sister, Susan Wiggins, has handled the holiday duties in our family and we made the annual trek to Tehachapi for a delicious meal and the sparkling and often hilarious conversations that follow dinner.
That changed last year when my wife Billye, who passed in January, was ill.
I stayed home again this year because of self-imposed quarantine and Susan was nursing her daughter, a registered nurse, who managed to break her hip last week.
Safety warning: don’t walk on linoleum floors in socks.
Giving thanks
After the usual thanks this year for health as good as one can expect at my age, I am also thankful for all the physicians, nurses, and everyone else in the medical profession for their heroic service during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.
These folks are risking (and sometimes losing) their lives helping patients.
Also for the researchers who are developing vaccines to meet this challenge.
I have had it with the dimwits from the top down who try to make this health tragedy a political issue.
East Kern cooperation
I am also thankful again this year that we live in a place where our friends and neighbors here in East Kern work together for the common good rather than constantly bickering with each other like so many folks do these days.
Every two months leaders from Boron, California City, Mojave, Ridgecrest, Rosamond and Tehachapi meet as the East Kern Economic Alliance along with folks from the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance, Kern Economic Development Corporation and Kern County Board of Trade to share what we are doing in our towns to attract and retain business and improve our quality of life.
While we used to meet in a different town each time we now meet on Zoom, which has resulted in increased attendance and the opportunity to attract a wider variety of speakers because they do not have to drive.
Friends helping friends
What makes all this work is that many of us in this region have friends and experience in our neighboring communities. A good example is Tehachapi city manager Greg Garrett, who grew up in Mojave, where he was an executive at Scaled Composites; Rosamond’s Community Service District manager Steve Perez served as our county supervisor; and many of us were at school together, sometimes playing each other in high school sports.
Commuting patterns in the region are like a checkerboard which helps folks get to know — and respect — each other.
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Another important day this time of year, especially for people of my generation, will be observed on Dec. 7, the date in 1941 when Japanese forces carried out a brutal sneak attack on the Hawaiian and Philippine Islands.
Dec. 7 was the “9-11” of the mid 20th Century, which brought America into World War II and set-off a period of major changes in every aspect of life on this planet, especially for the United States, which emerged as the world’s most important power, and California, which became a vital cog in the “Arsenal of Democracy” that helped defeat the Axis powers.
Beginning of change
Dec. 7 was the beginning of the war for our family and all Americans, the second world conflagration for the adults, and the beginning of a life-long fascination with news and, later, the profession of reporting it, which began a few years later when we moved to Riverdale, where I wrote a kids column for the weekly Riverdale Free Press.
In an ironic bookend to the beginning of the war, we were visiting my maternal grandparents, Henry and Addie Clayton Mack, in Bakersfield when the war ended and the world went wild with joy and relief.
Until the next war began.
Perspective
This year has been hard for all of us.
I guess it’s all about perspective.
A good example is something someone said on a C-SPAN Q&A television program a couple years ago.
A Navy commander, a cardiologist who performs heart transplants, teaches, has multiple degrees, and served as a combat physician in Afghanistan, discussed his experiences treating devastating wounds suffered by Marines injured by IEDs, wounds so horrible that many veteran medics were physically sickened.
Soon after returning home from combat, the Commander shared an elevator with two young women in New York City. One of them was close to tears over something that had just happened to her, and the Commander wondered what sort of horror had upset her so.
When the young woman stepped off the lift he learned that she was upset because the local Starbucks was out of the latte she ordered.
Perspective.
Like our “president” playing golf rather than meeting with world leaders to discuss efforts to deal with the Covid pandemic. Which has struck a member of my family.
We will all be happy to see the end of this year.
