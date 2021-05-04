PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale launched the Text My Gov messaging service to enhance general communications by the public to the city for a wide variety of information.
Text My Gov allows the public to send text messages directly to the city by using keywords that will trigger a response to answer the question or concern.
To report issues and find answers, users can text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256).
Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc. or report issues such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an auto-generated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information.
The Text My Gov messaging service also allows residents to opt in to notifications from City Hall by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as events, programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests and more.
“We’re proud to introduce this new and innovative service to quickly report issues on the go with a smart phone without having to make a phone call,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “It’s a great addition to our current 94-PRIDE telephone hotline and our website as simple, convenient ways for people contact the city.”
For details call 661-267-5115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.