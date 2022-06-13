RIVERSIDE — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert, nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said.
Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Thomas is in custody in Titus County, Texas, awaiting trial for separate slaying in that state, in 1992.
The 67-year-old was charged with Herrera’s murder on Friday in Riverside, the DA’s statement said. The murder count was filed with a special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a rape, prosecutors said.
It wasn’t known, Sunday, if Thomas has an attorney.
When the Texas case concludes, he will be extradited to California to be tried in Herrera’s killing.
