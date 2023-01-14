Texas Synagogue Hostage Anniversary

Jeff Cohen shows a Facebook posting he wrote shortly after being taken hostage, last year, at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. A rabbi and three others survived the standoff; their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor.

 Associated Press

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A year ago, Jeff Cohen and three others survived a hostage standoff at their Reform Jewish synagogue in this Fort Worth suburb.

Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram.

