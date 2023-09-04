LOS ANGELES — Another bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles this morning, the 12th such arrival since June 14, according to Mayor Karen Bass’ office.
“One bus with migrants on board from Texas arrived around 7:15 a.m. PT (Monday) at Union Station. This is the 12th bus that has arrived,” said Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications.
“The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan,” Seidl added.
After the previous bus arrived last week, Bass’ office said the city had welcomed a total of 435 migrants from Texas since the first bus arrived.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the trips under Operation Lone Star, saying Texas’ border region is “overwhelmed” by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. OLS is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico.
Abbott says the operation is intended to counter the influx of immigrants, illegal drug trade and human smuggling. On X (formerly Twitter), Abbott said the operation as of Aug. 26 has resulted in more than 420,800 apprehensions, 33,600 criminal arrests, 30,500 felony charges, 436 million fentanyl doses seized and 33,230 migrants bused to cities established as “Sanctuary Cities.”
Abbott added, “Texas secures the border in Pres. (Joe) Biden’s absence.”
“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived in Los Angeles in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.