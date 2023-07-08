El Paso Shooting What to Know

Patrick Crusius, the gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, was given 90 consecutive live sentences in federal prison on Friday.

EL PASO, Texas — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in a Texas border city was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life sentences but could still face more punishment, including the death penalty.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, making it one of the US government’s largest hate crime cases.

