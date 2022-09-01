LA PORTE, Texas — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
To ensure the historic vessel doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care was towing the ship, Wednesday, from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for repairs.
Tony Gregory, president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said the process of pulling the ship by tugboats and getting it on its way went perfectly. He said any problems would have happened in the first 15 minutes and there were no issues.
“It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought … and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said.
The battleship was being pulled by four tugboats at a pace of about 5 knots per hour, and Gregory expected it to arrive in Galveston, by 4 p.m.
The 40-mile journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in the Houston suburb of La Porte is part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
The foundation plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas, possibly in one of three nearby cities, including Galveston, to attract more visitors and increase revenue.
Moving the vessel is “the major step in getting the ship back to tiptop shape,” Gregory said, Tuesday, as he stood abort it while workers made final preparations.
Since 1948, the USS Texas has been at the state historic site where the decisive battle in the Texas Revolution was fought. There, it’s served as a museum and tourist attraction. The battleship was previously taken to the same shipyard in Galveston for repairs, in 1988.
For the last three years, the ship has been closed to the public as the foundation has been preparing for the repairs. In 2019, the Texas Legislature approved the funds to fix the hull. The foundation plans to make other fixes that it’s paying for. All the repairs are expected to take up to a year to complete.
At the Texas City Dike, a five-mile-long levee that stretches into Galveston Bay, about 100 people gathered late Wednesday morning for a chance to see the ship go by.
Tricia Thomas, 50, who was one of the people invited to watch as the ship was unmoored, said she became emotional and teared up as she saw it begin its journey and heard its whistle sound. As the ship started moving, Thomas said, people clapped and cheered.
