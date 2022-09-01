LA PORTE, Texas — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.

To ensure the historic vessel doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care was towing the ship, Wednesday, from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for repairs.

