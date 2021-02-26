LANCASTER — Iglesia Ni Cristo will host a free COVID-19 Mobile Testing and Free Flu Vaccination Mobile Clinic on Saturday in partnership with Curative Labs and coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Iglesia Ni Cristo church, 558 West Pillsbury St,, near Cedar Avenue one block north of Avenue J.
Everyone can sign-up for the testing for this location, but walk-ins are more than welcome, organizers said.
Testing signups are at https://curative.com/sites/24617
Everyone can sign up for the free flu vaccines for this location but again, walk-ins are also more than welcome.
Flu shot signs ups are at flu.curative.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.