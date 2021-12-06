LANCASTER — Two local schoolteachers who coincidently work for the same school district will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” this week and next during the program’s “Disney Secret Santa”-themed weeks.
Lancaster School District teachers Lydia Romero and Crystal Haskins have watched the program since they were children.
“I used to watch with my uncle and now I watch it with my boys,” said Romero, who is married with six sons.
Romero’s sons encouraged her to apply. She was accepted on the first attempt. Her episode will air this at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, on KABC channel 7.
Romero teaches first grade at West Wind Elementary School. She said the experience of filming the show was amazing.
“As soon we walked on the stage, it was beautiful,” Romero said.
Romero marveled at the Christmas decorations on the set.
“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I could leave right now and be perfectly content — I was on the stage,’ ” Romero said. “It was amazing; it really was unbelievable, it was so surreal.”
Romero wanted to be Vanna White when growing up.
“It was a good experience just meeting her,” Romero said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the episodes were filmed without a studio audience. However, since a week’s worth of episodes are filmed on the same day, Romero said the contestants from other episodes cheered each other on.
“We all became like a family for a day,” she said.
Romero was not nervous during the filming of her episode.
“It was like we were all hanging out having fun,” she said.
Haskins’ episode will air, Dec. 13. She is a third-grade teacher at Jack Northrop Elementary School.
“I love the show,” Haskins said in a telephone interview. “I’ve watched it my entire life.”
Haskins applied to be on the show numerous times over the years. The application process involved paper when Haskins first started applying; it then moved to an online process.
“I used to apply every night,” she said. “Every single night for probably two years, I applied, and I never heard anything.”
Haskins, who is married with four children, submitted a video for her latest application. She did not tell anyone she applied.
“And then I got the callback for the audition,” she said.
Haskins said the wheel was heavier than she expected.
“On TV it looks so easy,” she said. “I was really surprised at how heavy it was.”
Haskins checked off an item on her bucket list by appearing on the show.
“I just wanted to watch a taping of it,” she said. “It was so neat to talk to Pat and Vanna and to meet them.”
The two weeks of “Disney Secret Santa” shows coincides with this year’s “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway,” so whatever Romero and Haskins win on the show, a lucky Wheel Watchers Club member at home can win too.
From today through Dec. 17, each contestant will become a “Secret Santa” to an at-home viewer. If a Wheel Watchers Club member’s SPIN ID number is revealed, he or she will be eligible to win the same prizes won by the contestant. Viewers whose SPIN ID numbers are revealed will then log on to www.wheeloffortune.com within 24 hours of the broadcast to claim their prizes.
