MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is renowned as a site for civilian flight tests, the counterpart to the military testing of its neighbor Edward Air Force Base. Firms such as Scaled Composites have flown innovative aircraft, and the National Test Pilot School is the world’s only civilian school training test pilots.
A new flight test organization has opened its doors in Mojave, Aerospace Operations.
Scott Glaser, the firm’s president and CEO, will talk about the new company, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Glaser’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard. Seating is limited and reservations may be made by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org or calling 661-342-0604. A donation to the Mojave Museum Foundation is requested.
The presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, the monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts hosted by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Glaser has a long career in flight test, including working for Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and NASA, and taking part in programs such as the F-22 Raptor and Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo. He has also flown the chase aircraft supporting Virgin Orbit’s launch missions, according to a biography provided by the Foundation.
His experience also includes aerospace physiology, completing research for NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He has a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Drexel University.
Glaser combined his experiences to form Aerospace Operations as a test, training and operations institution.
