MOJAVE — The fundamentals of any skill set are the foundation on which experience builds.
In aviation, those basic skills can lead to flying bigger, faster and more complex aircraft.
Scott Glaser, a test pilot and aerospace engineer with a career that has spanned numerous cutting-edge projects, will speak Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port about the importance of aviation fundamentals in pilot training.
Glaser’s talk — “Being Aviators: The Restoration of Aviation Fundamentals in Pilot Training” — will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard. Seating is limited and reservations may be made by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org. A donation to the Mojave Museum Foundation is requested.
The presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, the monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts hosted by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Glaser’s passion for aviation started when he was young flying his father’s Navion. This interest eventually led him to study aerospace engineering and to expand his flight skills.
Glaser’s knowledge led to his involvement in a number of innovative aerospace projects, including SpaceShipTwo, the F-22 Raptor, Lockheed Skunk Works and NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.
Today, Glaser is CEO of Aerospace Operations LLC and chief test pilot for Tactical Air Support Inc. He also serves as CEO of The Airmanship Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and passing on the heritage and basic airmanship skills of flying and operating air and space craft.
