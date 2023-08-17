Plane Crazy — Scott Glaser

Scott Glaser, chief test pilot for Tactical Air Support Inc., will speak about the importance of aviation fundamentals in pilot training on Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

 Photo courtesy of The Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation

MOJAVE — The fundamentals of any skill set are the foundation on which experience builds.

In aviation, those basic skills can lead to flying bigger, faster and more complex aircraft.

