How well do you know our nation’s presidents? Here is a quiz to test your acumen. Answers with explanations are in the second half of the column.
Good luck. No Googling!
1. Which famous figure was born on the same day as Abraham Lincoln?
a. French author Honore de Balzac
b. Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman
c. Scientist Charles Darwin
d. President Joe Biden
2. Which president was disappointed by the legendary “Antelope Al” Krueger’s winning touchdown for USC in the 1939 Rose Bowl game?
a. Herbert Hoover
b. Franklin Roosevelt
c. Richard Nixon
d. Dwight Eisenhower
3. Who is the only president sworn into office by his dad?
a. Calvin Coolidge
b. George W. Bush
c. Theodore Roosevelt
d. John F. Kennedy
4. Which president was never the target of an assassination attempt?
a. Franklin Roosevelt
b. Harry Truman
c. Theodore Roosevelt
d. Lyndon Johnson
5. Which president was on the cross country team in college?
a. George H.W. Bush
b. William Howard Taft
c. Bill Clinton
d. Jimmy Carter
6. Who was the first president to ride in an automobile?
a. William McKinley
b. Grover Cleveland
c. William Howard Taft
d. Warren G. Harding
7. Who is first president with a degree from my alma mater, Syracuse University?
a. Warren G. Harding
b. Jimmy Carter
c. Harry Truman
d. Joe Biden
8. Which famous author died on the same day as President John F. Kennedy?
a. C.S. Lewis
b. Aldous Huxley
c. Both A and B
d. Neither A nor B.
———
OK, let’s see how you did. Here are the answers with explanations:
1. C — Charles Darwin and Abraham Lincoln were born on Feb. 12, 1809. Balzac was born in 1799, Tubman 1820 and Biden 1942.
2. C — Richard Nixon, a graduate of Duke Law School, was on a date with future wife Pat (who went to USC) when Lancaster’s Al Krueger caught the winning touchdown for the Trojans, defeating Duke 7-3.
3. A — Vice President Calvin Coolidge was home for a visit in Vermont when he received word that President Warren G. Harding had died.
At 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 1923, under the light of a kerosene lamp in the family parlor, Coolidge was sworn in as president by his father, a notary public.
4. D — Despite considerable rancor over his Vietnam policies, no one ever took a shot at LBJ.
Theodore Roosevelt was famously wounded by a would-be assassin’s bullet, which was slowed by the text of his speech and the case that held his reading glasses. He proceeded to deliver his speech with the bullet in his chest.
Harry Truman was targeted twice, once by a Zionist and once by militants pushing Puerto Rican independence.
Franklin Roosevelt was targeted for assassination 17 days before his first inauguration. The would-be assassin missed FDR but fatally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak.
Makes you wonder how history would have been different had Giuseppe Zangara’s bullet struck FDR instead of Cermak.
5. D — Jimmy Carter ran for the US Naval Academy.
6. A — William McKinley rode in a Stanley Steamer in the late 1890s. According to the website of the McKinley Memorial Birthplace Museum, “the president apparently did not enjoy the ride.”
7. D — Joe Biden graduated from the Syracuse University Law School, after nearly being bounced out on his ear for plagiarism.
That scandal contributed to the downfall of his 1988 presidential bid, but apparently no longer mattered in his subsequent campaigns.
8. C — Two celebrated authors, C.S. Lewis and Aldous Huxley — whose deaths would have been big news – were overshadowed by the assassination of JFK on Nov. 22, 1963.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.