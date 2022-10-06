Lunar surveyor

NASA is holding a competition to develop technology to allow spacecraft to find suitable landing sites on the dark, craggy surface of the moon, such as the Bhabha crater shown here. To test these technologies, the space agency is working with the Mojave Air and Space Port to create a lunar landscape test bed there, that will be available for other entities to use in the future.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Arizona State University

MOJAVE — Some have said that parts of Mojave look like the surface of the moon and NASA is looking to make that vision true.

The space agency is in discussions with the Mojave Air and Space Port to develop a lunar test bed, one which will be used in testing technology to detect terrain in the dark surfaces of the moon.

