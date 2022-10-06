MOJAVE — Some have said that parts of Mojave look like the surface of the moon and NASA is looking to make that vision true.
The space agency is in discussions with the Mojave Air and Space Port to develop a lunar test bed, one which will be used in testing technology to detect terrain in the dark surfaces of the moon.
“It’s a really cool project,” acting general manager Time Reid said, during Tuesday’s report to the Board of Directors. “We’re working closely with NASA to work on moving forward with that.”
The 100-meter-by-100-meter test bed would be at a rocket test site that can no longer be used for rocket tests, near the fence line on the airport’s north side. As the simulated lunar activity would take place at night, it would have no impact on other test activities at the airport, he said.
Airport staff and a contractor have created a small sample of the lunar landscape, piling a specific type of dirt into the rocks and crevices of the lunar surface, then sprayed it with a concrete-like substance, kind of like stucco, Reid said.
“It looks just like a lunar surface, the same color and everything,” he said.
The test bed would be used as part of NASA’s TechLeap Prize, a series of competitions to rapidly develop technologies to meet certain specific needs.
In this case, the challenge is to develop sensing systems for spacecraft to map terrain in the dark to find suitable landing sites. This could be needed for the often dark or shadowed areas of the moon.
The winners of the challenge could test their technologies at the simulated lunar test bed in Mojave.
Once NASA is finished with it, the lunar landscape test bed reverts to the Mojave Air and Space Port. There are already other entities inquiring about using it, before it is even built, Reid said. It may be used for other space-related activity or even for film purposes.
“I think it’s a great support of our mission, especially since some of our partners are working with NASA,” he said.
This is not the first time the Mojave Air and Space Port has been used as a mock moon surface. In 2009, Masten Space Systems won the Northrop Grumman Lunar Lander Challenge, hopping from one concrete pad to another 50 meters away, landing accurately on a surface with simulated rocks and boulders, then reversing the feat within about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.