The opposing lawyers in the Twitter tweet trial of Elon Musk depicted him, Wednesday, as either a liar or a visionary. 

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk was depicted, Wednesday, as either a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary as attorneys delivered opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened.

Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for a nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on Twitter, which he now owns.

