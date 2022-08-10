Tesla

The Palmdale Water District installed Tesla batteries at four well and booster sites, like Well 5 at Barrel Springs Road (shown here), to provide emergency backup power in case of outages and public safety power shutoffs. The batteries are also being used to provide power during peak electrical pricing periods, to reduce the District’s energy costs.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — Tesla batteries installed at several locations in a little more than a year, are providing not only back-up power, but allowing Palmdale Water District to manage their electrical use to avoid peak pricing.

Assistant General Manager Adam Ly reported, Monday, on the battery project to the Board of Directors.

