Britain Obit Terry Hall

Musician Terry Hall of The Specials performs on the Main Stage, at the Isle of Wight Festival, in 2014, in Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight, England. Hall, the lead singer of The Specials, died at the age of 63 following a brief illness, the band announced, late Monday.

 Yui Mok/PA via AP

LONDON — Musician Terry Hall, who helped create of the defining sounds of Post-Punk Britain as lead singer of The Specials, has died. He was 63.

The band announced, late Monday, that Hall had died after a brief illness. It called him “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”

