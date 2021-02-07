SAN BERNARDINO — The sister-in-law of a terrorist who carried out a 2015 Southern California attack that took 14 lives was sentenced to three years of probation Friday for her role in arranging a fraudulent marriage.
Tatiana Farook of Corona was sentenced in federal court, four years after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud.
Her husband, Syed Raheel Farook, received the same sentence last November for conspiring to help his wife’s Russian-born sister remain in the United States after overstaying her visa.
A family friend, Enrique Marquez Jr., was paid $200 a month to marry Mariya Chernkh, who continued to live with her boyfriend. The marriage allowed her to apply for permanent residence.
Authorities said Raheel and Tatiana Farook witnessed the 2014 wedding and assisted the fiction of the marriage.
The crime was discovered during the investigation into the Dec. 2, 2015 attack in San Bernardino by Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, who shot and killed 14 people and wounded about two dozen others before dying in a gun battle with authorities.
