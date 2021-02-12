RIVERSIDE — The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.
A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the US attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.
On Dec. 2, 2015, Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, opened fire during a holiday party and training session for Farook’s co-workers with the San Bernardino County health department. Farook and Malik were later killed in a gunbattle with officers.
Prosecutors say Shareef learned that day that her son had been identified as one of the attackers and found a document in his room that she believed was a map used to plot the attack. She ran it through a shredder. Prosecutors have not accused Shareef, who lived with her son and his wife, of knowing about their plan ahead of time.
During the sentencing hearing, Shareef apologized to victims and survivors, The Press-Enterprise reported.
“I pray for each of your family members,” she said.
The FBI learned of what prosecutors called “the attack plan” a few years after the shooting and authorities put the thin paper strips back together.
The document included a diagram of the conference room at the Inland Regional Center where the attack took place and a suggested path through the tables for the shooters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.